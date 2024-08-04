Burney Co. Sells 199 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TKO Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1,384.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKO. TD Cowen raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $107.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $113.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

