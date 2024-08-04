Burney Co. Sells 2,380 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,660,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

