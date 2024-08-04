Burney Co. Sells 2,479 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Waters by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Waters by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after buying an additional 290,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Waters by 1,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after buying an additional 183,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $345.66 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.98 and a 200 day moving average of $321.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

