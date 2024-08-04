Burney Co. Sells 357 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $12,482,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 155.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

