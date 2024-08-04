Burney Co. Sells 8,448 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $373.16 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

