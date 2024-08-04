Burney Co. Sells 8,899 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,867,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,990,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,249,000 after buying an additional 1,413,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,483,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

