Burney Co. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.65.

Boeing Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.87 and its 200 day moving average is $187.28. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.