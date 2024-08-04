Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX) Insider Acquires A$13,411.80 in Stock

Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX – Get Free Report) insider Seamus Cornelius bought 176,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,411.80 ($8,765.88).
Buxton Resources Stock Performance
Buxton Resources Company Profile
Buxton Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining tenements in Australia, and the United States. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, and graphite deposits. Buxton Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.
