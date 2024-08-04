C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 5.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.36. 1,731,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,179,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

