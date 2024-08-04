Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 246,596 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,981,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CABA opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.