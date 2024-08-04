Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

