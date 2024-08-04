California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Commercial Metals worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 101,675 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $2,120,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CMC opened at $54.71 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.