California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,559,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,286 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 575,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 541,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

