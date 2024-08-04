California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.36 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

