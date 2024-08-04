California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Duolingo worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.69. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,939,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,939,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,221,433. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.20.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

