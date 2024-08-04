California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Wix.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $178.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.31.

View Our Latest Report on Wix.com

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.