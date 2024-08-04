California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.43 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Motco grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $66.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.