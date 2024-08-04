California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.53 Million Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Crane worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 44.2% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 61,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Crane Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average is $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

