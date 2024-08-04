California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $981,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

