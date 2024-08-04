California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,317 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

