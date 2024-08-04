California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.75 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after acquiring an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,737,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 195,906 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,824,000 after buying an additional 45,236 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,746,000 after buying an additional 212,100 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

