California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.84 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.3 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

