California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,206,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,116 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.97 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

