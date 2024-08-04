California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Olin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OLN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of OLN opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

