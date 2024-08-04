California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 986.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,961 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,399,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

