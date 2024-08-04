California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in APi Group were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Down 5.3 %

APG opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APG

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.