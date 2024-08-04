California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of BellRing Brands worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,007.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

