California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Novanta worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Novanta by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Novanta by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,296.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock worth $1,269,244 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Price Performance

Novanta stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

