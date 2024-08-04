California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 65,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.