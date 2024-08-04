California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 160,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 79.0% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 109,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comerica by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 3,595,036 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.