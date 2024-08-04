California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,167,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.