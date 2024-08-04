California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,151 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77,131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of JEF opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

