California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,548 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of H&R Block worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

