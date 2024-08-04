California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,030 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 30.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 122,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,944,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 233,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,396,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.7 %

MSA opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.35 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In related news, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

