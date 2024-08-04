California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,898 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,735,000 after buying an additional 367,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,287,000 after buying an additional 947,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,420,000 after buying an additional 149,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,770,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,290,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.