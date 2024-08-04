California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,091 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

