California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,519 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Norges Bank bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after acquiring an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in First American Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 425,243 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,776,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in First American Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after acquiring an additional 387,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

