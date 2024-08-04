California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,337 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Essent Group worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,195,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,320,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,976,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $59.95 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESNT

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.