California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,458 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $13,840,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,746 shares of company stock worth $11,648,541 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

