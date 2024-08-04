California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of GAP worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in GAP by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,132 shares of company stock worth $654,003. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

