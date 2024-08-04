California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

