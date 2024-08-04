Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $48.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $481.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.27.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

