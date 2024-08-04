Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Canada Goose Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GOOS opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.36 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

