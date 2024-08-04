CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 1,878 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of Astec Industries worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 43,211 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $32.07 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris acquired 1,000 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

