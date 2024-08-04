CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 2,242 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 333.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 124.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

