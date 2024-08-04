CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 591 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

