CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 284.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,204 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,712 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in ADT were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 794.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,971 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,362 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 407,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 73,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,818 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.