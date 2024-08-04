Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

