Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

