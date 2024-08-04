Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,210 shares of company stock worth $53,578,881 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.